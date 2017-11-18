Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Wilson hat-trick deflates Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S away day woes continued with a resounding defeat against ten-man Bournemouth.

A hat-trick from Callum Wilson plus a strike from Harry Ater condemned the Terriers to a fourth defeat in five games on the road.

Town have not scored in any of those outings and with a trip to Arsenal to come before the end of the month, this form away from the John Smith’s Stadium continues to be a worry.

Two goals inside three minutes just before the half hour mark put the hosts in control in what was David Wagner’s 100th game in charge.

The first came when Callum Wilson headed in unchallenged from a Jordon Ibe corner at a time when Huddersfield were down to ten men due to Florent Hadergjonaj being off the field receiving treatment.

Town’s left back had been left in a heap by a heavy tackle from Charlie Daniels that referee Lee Probert deemed to be perfectly fair.

Falling behind after what had been a positive opening 25 minutes was a blow that was added to when Wilson notched a second.

Andrew Surman’s curled free-kick caught the Terriers defence flat-footed and Wilson, who looked marginally offside, took advantage to fire in from ten yards.

Town were given a major lift in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Simon Francis fouled Rajiv Van la Parra to earn a second yellow card of the afternoon.

Wagner switched to a two-man attack at the interval to try and capitalise but more sloppy defending, this time by Scott Malone, presented Harry Ater with a chance he gleefully took.

Wilson then completed his hat-trick to round off a miserable day for the Terriers.

TALKING POINT

After a series of away games in which containment had very much been the play, David Wagner adopted a much bolder approach.

Full backs Florent Hadergjonaj and Scott Malone were pushed much further forward than had been the case in recent road trips and the ploy worked well in the opening quarter.

Malone should have scored after racing through, while Rajiv Van la Parra also had chances. Then came Callum Wilson’s double and the red card for Simon Francis, after which Wagner threw even more caution to the wind but to little avail as Town's defending proved way below the standard demanded in the Premier League.