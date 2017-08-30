Bradford City rub hands together as Huddersfield Town prepare to sell Wells

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have agreed a fee with Burnley for Nahki Wells - a move that is likely to earn Bradford City a substantial windfall from a sell-on clause.

The Bermuda international is into the final year of his contract and has been told by the Terriers he can leave if the right offer comes in.

Reading were tracking Wells earlier in the summer but a persistent ankle problem that eventually required surgery saw that interest wane.

David Wagner, asked about the striker on Saturday, reiterated the stance that he could leave before the deadline and this alerted Burnley.

The Yorkshire Post understands an initial enquiry was made last night and agreement has since been reached over a deal.

Wells, who was this lunchtime still at Huddersfield’s Canalside training camp with his team-mates, will now discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with a view to sealing his switch ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

This development will be welcomed by Bradford, who sold Wells to Huddersfield in January, 2014, for an upfront payment of £1.25m.

Further add-ons were included based on appearances and goals, plus any future promotion for Town - meaning last May’s play-off triumph for Wagner’s men bagged the Bantams a £250,000 bonus.

As it stands, City are understood to have banked around £1.8m from the sale - and the 15 per cent sell on clause applies to any profit on that amount.

Wells is out until early October after an operation to remove a screw that had been inserted in his ankle ten years ago to ease a previous injury.

Bradford, meanwhile, have signed Bury defender Alan Thompson on loan until the end of the season.