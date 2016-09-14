Brighton 1 Huddersfield Town 0: First setback can’t prevent Town from continuing to set early pace

AN ALTERNATIVE ‘attraction’ in Brighton last night to Huddersfield Town’s visit was an event designed to show support for Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party.

Six weeks ago, the odds on this exponent of hard-Left politics being the next prime minister must have been on a par with those offered on the Terriers being top of a Championship that features a host of big spending clubs such as Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton before kick off. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA.

But, while Corbyn’s appeal continues to be restricted to his loyal but small band of acolytes to leave him with zilch chance of ever making No 10, Huddersfield are increasingly looking the part.

The trip to the Amex Stadium may have ended in a first defeat of the season for David Wagner’s men thanks to a strike by Anthony Knockaert 10 minutes from time. But it was an awful error by goalkeeper Danny Ward that did the real damage and cost Town the point their performance had warranted.

Against a Brighton side who were only denied automatic promotion last season on goal difference and claimed 50 points on home soil, Town produced the kind of controlled display that will surely see Wagner’s men continue to prosper.

Huddersfield may have come under heavy pressure at times, and particularly in the opening exchanges that saw Chris Hughton’s men force the pace.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Gaetan Bong is challenged by Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg, left, and Harry Bunn. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

But the Yorkshire side coped admirably, not least by taking the sting out of the home side’s attacking intent by slowing the game down whenever possible through retaining possession deep in their own territory.

Aaron Mooy, the derby day hero at Elland Road three days earlier, proved key in this respect. Not only did the Australian break up countless Brighton attacks but he also showed huge intelligence in possession, rarely attempting a pass that could see the ball return to a blue and white shirt.

Jonathan Hogg was also full of energetic running, while record signing Christopher Schindler was once again a rock at the back and like the rest of his team-mates unfortunate to end the night on the losing side.

The balmy weather on the south coast could not have been more contrasting to the downpours that saw Sheffield Wednesday’s game delayed 15 minutes and Manchester City’s Champions League tie postponed.

But Town still had to weather an early storm of pressure from the hosts who should really have gone ahead in the sixth minute.

With Town cut wide open by a swift break, Jamie Murphy was one-on-one with Ward but the loanee proved equal to the former Sheffield United man’s shot.

Beram Kayal then went very close with a fierce 25-yard shot that flew just an inch or so past Ward’s post before a well-worked corner saw Anthony Knockaert’s delivery met at the back of the six-yard box. His header across goal was followed by Tomer Hemed swivelling quickly to prod the ball over when maybe the striker should have done better.

As Albion continued to probe in the first half, Murphy shot wide when well placed but Huddersfield also had their own moments of threat in the opening 45 minutes.

Jack Payne saw a left-footed shot well saved by David Stockdale on 20 minutes, while van La Parra also went close with a curled effort that had the Leeds-born goalkeeper frantically scrambling across his line.

A wonderful right wing cross by Payne just before the interval deserved better than Elias Kachunga being unable to make contact as the ball flashed across the six-yard box.

The second half started in a similar vein with chances for both teams. First, Schindler bravely blocked a Bruno Saltor shot after two Town defenders had made a hash of cutting out Jiri Skalak’s cross.

At the other end, Payne was again the man who drew a save from Stockdale with a shot from 20 yards before referee Andy Woolmer was guilty of blowing too early for a foul on Kachunga as the Town man raced clear.

Woolmer then rejected Huddersfield’s appeals for a penalty when van la Parra crashed to the floor under a challenge from Lewis Dunk when trying to reach a return pass from Nahki Wells before the night’s decisive moment arrived as Ward made a total hash of what should have been a routine save from Knockaert’s deflected shot.

The evening to support Corbyn at the Brighton Dome – held during TUC Congress week – was, the organisers promised, likely to be “entertaining, thought-provoking and invigorating”. Performers included Billy Bragg and a host of comedians.

Last night’s contest at the Amex may not have quite lived up to that billing and the overwhelming feeling at the final whistle for Town’s 563 fans was one of frustration. But, as the players reflected on the loss during the flight home from Gatwick Airport, there were still positives to take. Not least that Town remain top of the Championship.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Stockdale; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Murphy, Stephens, Kayal, Skalak (Sidwell 84); Knockaert (Manu 89), Hemed (Murray 67). Unused subsitutes: Maenpaa, Goldson, Norwood, Hunt.

Huddersfield Town: Ward; Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe (Hefele 83); Mooy, Hogg; Bunn (Wells 67), Payne (Palmer 83), van la Parra; Kachunga. Unused subsitutes: Coleman, Whitehead, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie.

Referee: A Woolmer (Northamptonshire).