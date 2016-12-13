Search

Burton Albion 0 Huddersfield Town 1: The story of the game as Nahki Wells heads winner

Burton Albion v Hudderstield Town

Burton Albion v Hudderstield Town

0
Have your say

Fourth-placed Huddersfield Town ended a four-game wait for a win on the road at lowly Burton Albion,

Recap the key moments with our match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page. Refresh this page to get the latest updates.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page