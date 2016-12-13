Burton Albion v Huddersfield Town: Stamina will be the key for Terriers on road trips

DAVID WAGNER believes Huddersfield Town’s increased fitness levels will ensure his side come through a testing week in good shape.

The Terriers face two games on the road inside 72 hours, tonight’s trip to Burton Albion being followed on Friday night by the televised game with Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Coming on the back of last weekend’s home win over Bristol City, it is a testing schedule but one that Wagner believes the extra sessions he brought in as part of introducing his preferred ‘gegenpressing’ system means the Town players will cope admirably.

“Everybody knows that we are the fittest or one of the fittest teams in the division,” said the 45-year-old. “We are able to go with the tempo and speed from the first to the last whistle. Plus, we now have strong enough competition that if someone is a little bit tired then we can bring on fresh legs because everyone knows what they have to do.

“This is why we work so hard and that is why it has paid off with a busy period in front of us. There is little opportunity to train so now we have to show how strong we are in terms of our fitness.”

Wagner’s options for being able to freshen things up during this busy week are restricted by injuries to Mark Hudson, Joe Lolley and Sean Scannell. Despite that, he is unlikely to stick with the same XI in all three games with his biggest decision being whether to rest a couple of players tonight or on Friday.

B oth games are winnable with Norwich embroiled in an awful run and Wagner is keen to stress this week’s double-header is more about how his team play than the opposition.

“We have to make sure we perform and make it uncomfortable for the opponents like we did against Bristol City,” he added.

Last six games: Burton Albion LDLDWL, Huddersfield Town LDLLDW.

Referee: J Adcock (Nottinghamshire).

Last time: Never met.