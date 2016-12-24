David Wagner eager to feel the noise from Huddersfield Town’s fans

HEAD COACH David Wagner has called on Huddersfield Town’s largest Boxing Day crowd since leaving their old Leeds Road home to help the club claim a fourth straight win for the first time since winning promotion to the Championship in 2012.

The Terriers breathed fresh life into a season that had been in danger of tailing off by beating Bristol City, Burton Albion and Norwich City during a magnificent seven-day spell.

Huddersfield Town's head coach David Wagner (Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire).

Now, after a short break for the players, Huddersfield are focused on Nottingham Forest’s Boxing Day visit in front of what is likely to be a 22,000-plus gate.

“I want the best atmosphere ever on Boxing Day from the first whistle,” said Wagner. “I trust my players and I also trust the supporters to create the best atmosphere imaginable.

“If the crowd is big, but they don’t help us, it makes no sense. To be fair, in the past, when the fans have been there in numbers then they really have been there. I always like that.”

Wagner’s decision to stay with Town amid interest from Wolfsburg is likely to add to the festive sense of occasion.

“I will be a little bit disappointed if we don’t create this special atmosphere,” said the German ahead of a fixture that will shatter Town’s previous best at their current home, the 18,820 that attended Middlesbrough’s visit in 1997.

“I want everyone to know how important this game is and what a big chance we have together if we create the right atmosphere.

“We have three wins in a row and the stands can help the players. If we get that, I am sure we can cause Nottingham problems.”

Town last won four in a row back in April, 2011, when Lee Clark’s side were en route to what would be an unsuccessful play-offs appearance, Peterborough United beating the Yorkshire club in the final.

“To get that fourth win would be very special,” added the Terriers’ head coach.