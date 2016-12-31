David Wagner not prepared to let Huddersfield Town goalscorer Nahki Wells leave

David Wagner hailed the quality of Nahki Wells after the striker scored a dramatic late equaliser in Huddersfield's 1-1 draw with Blackburn.

Wells curled home a free-kick from the edge of the penalty area deep into stoppage time to rescue a point from the Sky Bet Championship clash.

It was Wells' sixth goal of the season and cancelled out Danny Graham's 81st-minute header.

There has been speculation that Wells may leave the John Smith's Stadium in the January transfer window, but head coach Wagner said: "We all know that Nahki is a quality striker and I am delighted for him.

"Nahki is a natural goalscorer and if he stays in the game and works hard then we stay in the game."

Asked if he could keep hold of Wells in January, Wagner said: "That's the aim. He has 18 months left and I am very happy with him."

Huddersfield dominated the first half and could have had the game effectively won.

They failed to take their chances and continued to be denied by good saves from goalkeeper Jason Steele, and with nine minutes left Graham headed home at the back post from Liam Feeney's cross.

Huddersfield then got a free-kick right on the edge of the box when Elliott Bennett brought down Jack Payne, and Wells stepped up to curl in the free-kick in the fourth minute of added time.

Wagner said: "We invested everything in the game and I will take the point.

"If the opposite of disappointed is happy, then I am happy with the result.

"Few teams would have come back after playing as well as we did and then conceding a late goal. For that reason I am happy.

"The players still trusted and believed in themselves and they kept going right to the end. This is what happens in football so we have to accept that."