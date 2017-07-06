Dean Whitehead sticking around at Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN midfielder Dean Whitehead has signed a contract extension - keeping him at the club until the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Whitehead, 35, made 20 appearances for Town in their promotion campaign last term and head coach David Wagner believes that the former Middlesbrough and Sunderland player will play an invaluable role on and off the pitch in the forthcoming campaign.

Wagner said: “After the play-off final I had an honest and open conversation with Dean about the Premier League and his role in our team.

“We shared our thoughts on what we both expect from the upcoming season and agreed that even if he plays less for us, he is still a very important part of the team and our dressing room.

“I am very happy that he will be at this club for a further season; he is a true professional and a really good character.”