Don’t blame Lossl, it’s our lack of bravery that cost us - Huddersfield Town chief Wagner

DAVID WAGNER has backed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to bounce back from his calamitous error against Swansea City, writes Richard Sutcliffe.

The Danish international gifted Tammy Abraham the first of two goals in the Welsh club’s 2-0 victory with a dreadful attempted pass to Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen that, instead, went straight to Tom Carroll.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner

Lossl immediately held his hands up to apologise for the error and Wagner insists the loan signing from Mainz 05 will not let the mistake affect him.

“Jonas has a big character,” said Wagner, whose side has not won in seven league and Cup outings that have yielded just a solitary goal. “He showed what he had to show, that even if you make a mistake then you don’t change what makes you strong.

“Mistakes like what Jonas did do happen. They happened in the Championship as well. Jonathan Hogg played a similar missed pass to Ross McCormack (when Town drew 1-1 with Fulham in January, 2016). It happens in football.

“His mistake was so obvious we don’t have to speak about it. Yes, we like to play on the pitch and, yes, we like to play out from the back if possible.

“But, if necessary and the pressure is too high, we hit the ball. We have no problems with hitting the ball and, usually, Jonas makes the right decisions. Unfortunately, in this moment he did not and we conceded the goal. But mistakes happen. My bigger problem is we were not brave enough in the first half.”

Lossl’s blunder proved costly on an afternoon when Tom Ince squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to put the Terriers ahead before then being left incensed by referee Paul Tierney waving play on after he had crashed to the floor under a challenge from Martin Olsson when through on goal.

Wagner admitted both moments involving Ince left him feeling frustrated, though it was Town’s display in the opening 45 minutes that most concerned the club’s head coach.

“We showed in the second half that we can do the right things,” he added. “I have no complaints about that. We created good moments and hit the crossbar. But in the first half there were too many situations when we left the player on the ball all alone.

“There are two things we have to do better to collect points in the future. We made too many unforced and totally avoidable mistakes that cost us goals. And, then we were not brave enough in the first half.”

