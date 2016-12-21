Fan’s View: Huddersfield Town

Verdict: What a great time to be a supporter of Huddersfield Town. I am watching gifted players who work to a system. We also have a modern manager who subscribes to a work ethic that is echoed by the people of this great county. Add to that the quality of the football being played in front of bumper home crowds and it is clear that we are on the cusp of something. That said, the bad run of results did hit hard because we have set the bar so much higher than it has been before.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? The season is far too long, three months would have been ample.

Best moment: The away win at Newcastle is right up there.

Lowest moment: The 5-0 mauling at Fulham.

Best and worst opposition teams: Fulham were very impressive and big-spending Derby County the worst.

What needs to be done in transfer window? In terms of goals, we create so much but deliver too few. An alternative striker is a must.

Predicted finish: A top-six finish is now well within our grasp. Wouldn’t that just be something?