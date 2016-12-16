‘Fantastic’ - David Wagner hails terrific Town after Canaries are shot down

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN boss David Wagner understandably declared himself “happy” after his team won at Carrow Road for the first time since 1969 - before he was even born.
Elias Kachunga’s first-half double gave the Terriers a deserved 2-1 win against Championship rivals Norwich City, increasing the pressure on beleagured manager, Alex Neil.
Kachunga’s early header was cancelled out quickly by Jonny Howson, but a hard-working Town side quickly recovered to dominate the opening 45 minutes – Kachunga scoring again four minutes before the break for what proved to be the decider.
READ MORE - Norwich City 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Terriers on the up thanks to Elias Kachunga’s double
“I wasn’t born. Amazing,” said Wagner, when told how long ago it was that his club had been able to celebrate a win in Norfolk.
“To be fair I think now in this season we had a few of these headlines. I don’t know how many years it was since we won at Newcastle away or drew with Aston Villa.
“It is nice for the statistics freak and of course for our supporters. At the end it is a game where we played well, performed and that makes me more happy. It is a fantastic result.
“To win three games in a row is the first time we have taken nine points in one week, like this. At the beginning of the season I said we don’t talk about targets.
“We don’t give ourselves a limit. That makes no sense. We have no limits. We only like to make sure we are focused on our identity and ourselves.”
Yorkshire Post - Football
Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.
Like the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page
Follow @YPSport on Twitter
See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram.