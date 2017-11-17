Feel-good factor from World Cup can help Huddersfield Town, says Wagner

HEAD COACH David Wagner believes a trio of Huddersfield Town internationals qualifying this week for the World Cup can hugely help the club’s quest to become established in the Premier League.

The Terriers have enjoyed a fine start to life among the elite, their haul of 15 points from the opening 11 games meaning Wagner’s men spent the recent two-week break sitting proudly in the top half of the table.

A trip to Bournemouth awaits tomorrow as Huddersfield look to claim what would be their first goal on the road since the opening day and a first point since drawing 0-0 at Burnley on September 23.

Aaron Mooy is in the squad after helping Australia seal a place at next summer’s finals with a 3-1 aggregate triumph over Honduras in the play-offs along with Jonas Lossl and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen, the duo having been on the bench as Denmark made light work of beating the Republic of Ireland to reach Russia.

“There are things for all managers to handle after an international break, but our big advantage is that all the players who went away – and especially those who played in the World Cup qualification – will come back in a good mood,” said Wagner.

“We have a good atmosphere in our dressing room after the games they played. Our Danish guys qualified, Aaron has qualified and Switzerland – who Florent Hadergjonaj can play for – also qualified (by beating Northern Ireland).

“The other good things are Danny Williams had his first call-up (by the USA) for a long time, same with (Belgium international) Laurent Depoitre as well.

“Then, Steve Mounie got minutes during the break with Benin. Everyone is back and healthy. We have a good mood and I am especially very happy with the guys who will be playing in Russia next year.”

Denmark, Australia and Switzerland joining Belgium in qualifying for next summer’s finals opens up the tantalising possibility of several new names being added to the roster of Town players to have appeared in a World Cup.

On such a prospect, Wagner added: “We have to make sure they perform well and stay healthy. If it happens that we have five or six players at the World Cup, then everyone at this club can be very proud.

“As a club, we try everything we can to help the players. To help them be part of the World Cup.

“Now, though, we can be focused until the next international break on what we do here in the Premier League. This is the greatest league in the world and we have to try and make our supporters proud.

“We have a lot of difficult tasks in front of us and we are excited about those tasks.”

The first of those challenges comes tomorrow at Bournemouth. Wagner will assess Mooy’s fitness following his return late last night, the Australian having been left on the bench for the first game after the last international break at Swansea City due to fatigue.

“The good thing is we have a lot of experience about Aaron,” added the Town chief when asked about the chances of Mooy facing the Cherries. “He also has a lot of experience travelling with international breaks, especially from Australia.

“I will check with him (today) and then make a decision on matchday. It isn’t the best scenario that he played Wednesday (in the second leg against Honduras) and came back (last night), but we have helped him in the past.

“The biggest problem is the time change and a temperature change. That can sometimes cause problems for a player. I had that experience when I played for America and travelled from Europe and then back from America. Sometimes, that can bring problems.

“But we have experience of this and that is why I am totally confident we will find a good solution.”

Kasey Palmer will not travel despite returning to action with the Under-23s after two and a half months out with a hamstring injury, Wagner instead pencilling the Chelsea loanee in for the week that includes clashes with Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton.

Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are out for another six weeks, while the suspended Christopher Schindler’s place in defence alongside Jorgensen will be filled by Martin Cranie.

He has not started a Premier League game for almost 11 years, but Wagner has no qualms about turning to the former Barnsley defender. “I trust him and he is very reliable,” said Wagner.

One big decision for Wagner ahead of taking on the Cherries is what tactics to adopt. In beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening day, Town pressed the home side high up the pitch but this approach has not been replicated in subsequent away games.

“We haven’t made our decision what will be best against Bournemouth,” said Wagner, who admitted a replacement for former head of football operations David Moss is not imminent. “Does it make sense to play deeper or to press them high? We will find the solution on Saturday.

“We will show the same attitude and energy that we need to be successful. We can promise we will give everything. If we are at our best, as we were in the last home games, then we can at least cause Bournemouth some problems.”