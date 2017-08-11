Four missing for Huddersfield Town's Premier League debut - but captain Tommy Smith passed fit

Huddersfield will start their first top-flight campaign in 45 years without four injured players at Crystal Palace, though newly-appointed captain Tommy Smith is expected to be fine.

Both Martin Cranie (hip) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are long-term absentees but Jonathan Hogg and Nahki Wells (both ankle) have a chance of featuring this month before the international break

Smith fractured his foot in the Championship play-off final win over Reading in May and has missed the bulk of pre-season.

But, after Mark Hudson's retirement was confirmed this week, his successor as skipper has declared himself fit to lead the team out at Selhurst Park.

Provisional squad: Lossl, Coleman, Schofield, Smith, Malone, Lowe, Jorgensen, Schindler, Hefele, Whitehead, Scannell, Billing, Mooy, Van la Parra, Lolley, Williams, Ince, Palmer, Kachunga, Depoitre, Quaner, Mounie.