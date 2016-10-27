Fulham v Huddersfield Town: David Wagner chuffed with “top class” Terriers character

DAVID WAGNER insists he has never doubted the character of Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers head to Fulham this weekend looking to maintain the pressure on the top two in the Championship.

Last weekend’s last gasp win over Derby County lifted Huddersfield up to third place and helped banish the memory of back-to-back defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

The second of those losses was a poor display from Town but Wagner, when asked ahead of an open training session for his squad if the win over Derby had restored belief, insists he never had a doubt about the players.

“We had the experience of losing two matches in a row, and in one of those under-performed,” he said. “But it was never a question of our character, as a team and as individuals.

“It was interesting to me how the group would react to this new experience. I thought they did that excellently.

“The players did a fantastic job against a very good team and to score the winner so late does give people a boost.

“People ask if it reinforced my belief in the team but that suggests I list it for a time. That is not true. I always had belief in my team.

“There is no question mark about the character of this group. It is top class.

“But I was still interested to see how they reacted to a new situation. They did that.”

Jonathan Hogg is suspended at Craven Cottage so Aaron Mooy will return to the side. Mark Hudson will also start after being rested against derby, Michael Hefele dropping out.

After that win over Derby, Wagner raced on to the pitch to celebrate and was sent to the stands as a result.

Asked if he planned to repeat that celebration if Huddersfield win again in stoppage time, the German replied: “Sitting here and feeling totally relaxed, with no adrenalin or emotions, I can say I will be totally relaxed in my technical area.

“But what happens on a Saturday, no-one knows. I am aware that I should not leave the technical area but I cannot promise it will never happen again in my managerial career. will work on it, though.”