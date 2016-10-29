Fulham v Huddersfield Town: Kasey Palmer feeling at home after move from capital

KASEY PALMER, whose family home is just 20 minutes from Craven Cottage, has been inundated with ticket requests from family and friends for today’s game.

The Chelsea loanee has done his best to satisfy demand, even asking captain Mark Hudson for any spares that were around.

For some of those friends clamouring for tickets, it will be their first chance to see Palmer in senior action and they are unlikely to be disappointed with the teenager admitting he feels fully up to speed with the Championship.

“So far, the loan has gone great,” he said. “At first, things were a bit difficult because I came here injured.

“But, since getting fit, I have slowly worked my way into the team and I do feel to be improving. It is a major step up compared to playing in the Under-21s.

“I am playing with and against adults. The body contact you get when trying to do a skill is different, and if you make a mistake everyone is shouting at you. It is a totally different experience.

“You can only learn from that and I do believe I am adapting to the speed of the Championship with the more games that I play.

“When I came on at the start of the season – and especially Newcastle away – it was such a shock as to how fast things were.

“But I have got used to it now and enjoy it,” said the attacking midfield player.

Town head to the banks of the Thames boosted by last weekend’s last-gasp win over Derby County.

Elias Kachunga netted the winner three minutes into stoppage-time to end a two-game losing run that had seen Huddersfield surrender pole position.

“Every game in the Championship is difficult,” added England Under-21 international Palmer, 19.

“This will be a big test and I have had loads of texts asking for tickets. In the warm-up, I will be aware of them, but not at kick-off. We were more like ourselves against Derby and if we can play like that against Fulham then we can get the result.”