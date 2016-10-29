Fulham v Huddersfield Town: Latest from Craven Cottage

Huddersfield Town are on the road today as they travel to Fulham in the Championship.

Team news: Jonathan Hogg is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season in the win over Derby. Aaron Mooy is set to return to side alongside Dean Whitehead in holding midfield roles. Sean Scannell (hip) is a major doubt after missing training earlier this week through injury. Joe Lolley is out. Mark Hudson returns to the back four after being rested. Tom Cairney will vie for a starting berth for Fulham after shaking off an injury. Floyd Ayite could return after ankle trouble, but Tomas Kalas remains a doubt having missed the last month with a hamstring issue.

Last six games: Fulham LDLWDL, Huddersfield Town LWWLLW.

Referee: D Coote (West Yorkshire).

Last time: Fulham 1 Huddersfield Town 1; August 22, 2015; Championship.

