Further boost for Huddersfield Town as Kasey Palmer returns for 2017-18

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have brought Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer back to the club on a season-long loan.

The successful move follows on from the capture of Derby winger Tom Ince for an undisclosed fee earlier in the day.

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Palmer proved a fans’ favourite during his spell at Huddersfield last season after making a spectacular introduction by netting the winner with his second ever touch in a Town shirt as a substitute in the 2-1 opening day home win over Brentford in August 2016.

Palmer scored five goals in 26 appearances before being curtailed by a serious hamstring injury in February, with the 20-year-old making a surprise return from the bench in the memorable Championship play-off final in late May.

After returning to Stamford Bridge, Palmer signed a new four-year deal with the Blues at the start of this week, but has quickly been loaned back out to Huddersfield to continue his footballing education.

Head coach David Wagner commented: “I am very happy to have Kasey back at the club. As we know from last season, he is a very talented English player with high potential.

“Just as importantly, he is a fantastic personality too. He has real desire and hunger to be as good as he can be, but he is also very humble. This is the best and most exciting mix that a player can have as he strives to become an excellent Premier League player.

“I know he feels he has unfinished business after his injury last season and I think that determination will be a big plus for him and the team this season.”

Town are also close to completing deals to sign Montpellier striker Steve Mounie and Reading midfielder Danny Williams.