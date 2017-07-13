Search

Gallery: Huddersfield Town enjoy first pre-season outing at Accrington Stanley

DAVID WAGNER ensured he got a good look at as many of his new Huddersfield Town players as possible during Wednesday night’s pre-season friendly at Accrington Stanley.

The Town boss fielded a completely different line-up in each half, with only a handful of players missing out on a piece of the action due to injury.

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv Van La Parra (right) in action against Accrington on Wednesday night. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

First-half chances came and went for Town new boy Steve Mounie and Elias Kachunga but the breakthrough was only found after the break in the 55th minute when Tom Ince - a summer capture from Derby County – saw his shot squirm under Accrington goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.

Later on, Nahki Wells saw a chipped effort hit the side-netting following good approach inter-play with Harry Bunn, while an Ince free-kick was tipped over the bar by Chapman.

Town first-half XI: Jonas Lossl, Sean Scannell, Mathias Zanka, Christpoher Schindler (c), Scott Malone, Danny Williams, Philip Billing, Elias Kachunga, Jack Payne, Joe Lolley, Steven Mounie

Town second-half XI: Joel Coleman, Martin Cranie, Mark Hudson (Kasey Palmer, 74’), Dean Whitehead (c), Chris Lowe, Jonathan Hogg, Harry Bunn, Tom Ince, Nahki Wells, Rajiv Van La Parra, Laurent Depoitre

