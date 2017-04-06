HIGHLIGHTS: How Huddersfield Town turned on the style to crush Norwich City

Nahki Wells scored one goal and set up another as Huddersfield reclaimed third place in the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-0 victory over Norwich.

Three goals in seven second-half minutes blew away the Canaries as the West Yorkshire team moved closer to sealing a play-off spot after back-to-back defeats.

Elias Kachunga broke the deadlock before Wells' clever backheel set up Aaron Mooy to make it 2-0.

Wells finished off Norwich with a left-footed strike for his 10th goal of the season and a first in nine appearances.