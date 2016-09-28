HIGHLIGHTS: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Rotherham United - Kachunga and Wells fire Terriers back top

Huddersfield moved top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Rotherham 2-1 last night to make it five straight home wins at the start of the new season.

David Wagner’s side have suffered a slight wobble in recent weeks - losing two of their previous three games - but they have had no issues in front of their own fans at the John Smith’s Stadium and maintained their 100 per cent record against a struggling Rotherham side.

Elias Kachunga’s fourth goal of the season gave Huddersfield a second-minute lead but former Town striker Danny Ward levelled for Rotherham against the run of play after 34 minutes.

Nahki Wells quickly restored Huddersfield’s advantage and the hosts were grateful for Rotherham midfielder Tom Adeyemi nodding a gilt-edged chance wide five minutes from time.

The Millers continued to press in the closing stages but they could not force another equaliser as they suffered a fifth loss out of five on the road.

READ MORE: Richard Sutcliffe’s detailed match report

READ MORE: David Wagner hails “fantastic” Terriers