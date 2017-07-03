Huddersfield edge closer to signing Reading’s Williams

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are closing in on a deal to sign Reading midfielder Danny Williams.

The USA international, 28, is out of contract with the Royals and has rejected fresh terms, with Town now seeking to finalise a move after holding talks with the player for several weeks.

The top-flight newcomers – who smashed their transfer record late last week to sign Aaron Mooy – are also working towards a big-money deal to sign Derby County winger Tom Ince. A fee of £8.5m rising to £11m has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs.

Williams was in the Reading side beaten by Town in the Championship play-off final, with Terriers’ head coach David Wagner an admirer of the former Freiburg and Hoffenheim player, who enjoyed an outstanding 2016-17 season.

Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe is confident that striker Ched Evans will prove a big hit for the Blades after joining the club for a second time. Evans, 28, last played for the Blades in 2012 before he was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2011 and sentenced to five years in prison.

That conviction was quashed and, following a re-trial in October 2016, Evans was found not guilty.

The Welshman endured an injury-hit season at Chesterfield last term, but McCabe believes that he can make a big impact at Bramall Lane on his return.

McCabe said: “I don’t see why not. The only thing with Ched is that he did not have a great season last year with Chesterfield. But I do say that he was very good until early on when he got injured.

“As Ched freely admits, he was playing at Chesterfield at times when he wasn’t fully fit.

“But I think a fully-fit Ched Evans will be quite a striker, along with Billy (Sharp), young Caolan Lavery and Leon Clarke.

“He could be a revelation; and big James (Hanson).

“You already have combinations, whether that is stopping Chris (Wilder) getting one or two more, it is his choice.”

Garry Monk’s first home game in charge of Middlesbrough against the Blades will be broadcast live after the EFL announced the latest batch of televised games.

Former Leeds United boss Monk was appointed Boro’s new manager this summer and will be in the dugout for the club’s Championship opener at Wolves before Blades visit the Riverside at 5.30pm on August 12.

Sky will also screen Leeds United’s visit to Sunderland on August 19 as Simon Grayson welcomes his former team to his new home.

Bradford City’s League One lunch-time encounter with Bristol Rovers on September 2 has been selected for coverage during the international break along with Rotherham United’s trip to Portsmouth on Sunday, September 3. Viewers will be also be able to watch Derby versus Hull City on Friday, September 8 and Sheffield Wednesday’s home game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 9.