Huddersfield ‘not to be toyed with’, says Dean Hoyle as David Wagner snubs latest German overture

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chairman Dean Hoyle believes head coach David Wagner choosing to rebuff interest from several Bundesliga clubs in recent months is testament to the club’s potential.

The 45-year-old yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to the Terriers amid fevered speculation in Germany that he was on the verge of joining Wolfsburg.

Last season’s Champions League quarter-finalists are understood to have made Wagner their No 1 target to replace Valerien Ismael, who could be axed now that the Bundesliga winter break is under way.

There has been no contact between the clubs, but sources in Germany have indicated that Town’s head coach was made aware of Wolfsburg’s serious interest before opting to stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Huddersfield Town may not be a Bundesliga club or one that plays in European competition,” said the Terriers’ chairman Hoyle.

“But, make no mistake, we are a serious, proud, ambitious club with a rich history. Perhaps this isn’t clear to some of our colleagues in the media in Germany, considering the tone of some articles that were published over the last 48 hours.

“We are not to be toyed with or dismissed out of hand. We have values and always conduct ourselves in the right manner; something that cannot be said for [some] other clubs.

“I think David’s ongoing commitment to Huddersfield Town is testament to this club and its standing.

“He has turned down several advances from Bundesliga clubs during his time here, the latest coming very, very recently.

“David is an excellent head coach and he deserves the praise coming his way. He is the first Huddersfield Town manager or head coach to be linked with other jobs since the early days of Lee Clark’s tenure. In that sense, it is refreshing to have a head coach that is wanted by others.

“However, his commitment to this club should not be questioned. I appreciate that speculation can unsettle our supporters and players alike, so it is important to be clear on this. The day will come when David moves on, as is the case with every manager or head coach at every club in world football. However, that day is not upon us.”

Wagner added: “We want to develop what has been a good season so far into a great one, with the staff, players and fans together as one.”