Huddersfield Town 0 Southampton 0: Terriers 'more than match' strong Saints side in returning to top of Premier League

David Wagner's Terriers moved back to the top of the Premier League - albeit possibly only for a couple of hours - with a hard fought draw at home to Southampton.

Saints had arguably the best chance when Nathan Redmond was played clear early on only to fire inches wide.

But Town were more than worthy of a point and could have grabbed all three with Elias Kachunga and Steve Mounie both twice going close to breaking the deadlock.

Jonas Lossl, in keeping a third clean sheet in as many Premier League outings, kept Redmond out again late on before Tommy Smith kicked off the line from the same Saints man to earn the draw that nudges Town above Manchester United ahead of their own tea-time game against Leicester City.

A step-up in Premier League quality is what David Wagner expected from Southampton and the Terriers manager got just that. Compared to the defensive frailty of Crystal Palace and Newcastle United’s strangely insipid attacking efforts, the Saints were a much slicker outfit with Nathan Redmond, Manolo Gabbiadini and Steven Davis all possessing the quality to open up an opposition defence on their own.

James Ward-Prowse also posed a threat once off the bench but Town more than matched the visitors to deservedly claim a point. Huddersfield’s pressing game, in particular, was impressive and there is no doubt that the Yorkshire club are settling well at this level.

