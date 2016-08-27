Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Early Van La Parra strike puts Terriers on top of Championship

DUTCHMAN Rajiv Van La Parra repaid a large chunk of the £750,000 Huddersfield paid for his services from Wolves by netting the only goal of the game against his former club.

It kept Town on top of the Championship and ended the unbeaten run of Wolves under former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga.

The majority of the near 20,000 crowd gave Van La Parra a standing ovation when he was replaced by Sean Scannell in the 88th minute.

Town head coach David Wagner made two changes from the starting line-up against Barnsley.

Match-winner Jonathan Hogg replaced Dean Whitehead in midfield and Scannell, who injured a hip against the Reds but was fit enough for the bench, was replaced by Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer.

Wolves included Iceland striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson but kept new loan signings Benfica's Helder Costa and Manchester United's Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on the bench as they made six changes from their League Cup win against Cambridge.

Conor Coady, whom Town sold to Wolves for £2m two years ago, was restored to midfield after playing full-back for the visitors in midweek.

Rajiv Van La Parra's early touches were greeted by boos from the Wolves fans but the Dutch winger cupped his hand against his ear at them after putting Town ahead against his former club in the sixth minute.

Palmer played the ball through down the right and Nahki Wells, hassled by two defenders, poked his shot past Carl Ikeme only to see the ball strike the foot of the post before Van La Parra smashed home the rebound.

George Saville whistled a couple of shots off target from outside the area but Wolves had very little possession in the opening quarter as Town protected the ball.

Town almost made it 2-0 when Tommy Smith took a return pass down the right and saw his fierce low cross diverted wide by Palmer.

Wells had a half-chance for Town before Wolves had a period of pressure, which culminated in Joe Mason netting but from an offside position in the 45th minute.

Town were unchanged for the second half as Wolves introduced Joao Teixeira for Jed Wallace and reverted to 4-4-4-1, having moved two up front after going behind.

Danny Ward made his first significant save at his near post from full-back Matt Doherty after a sweeping move from fired-up Wolves in the 52nd minute.

In response, Town brought on Jack Payne for Palmer.

Coady intercepted and burst down the right before squaring for Teixeira to hit the outside of the post with a shot from outside the area.

Costa replaced Saville for Wolves and Harry Bunn came on for Wells in the last half-hour, Elias Kachunga taking the main striking role for Town.

Wolves continued to press but Ward made a great save down to his left from Bodvarsson's powerful downward header from a 68th minute corner.

Lowe did well to get a block on Costa and Mark Hudson's strong challenge on Mason as the ball broke only resulted in a corner being conceded as Wolves claimed for a penalty.

Prince Oniangue was Wolves' third change as he replaced Dave Edwards.

Price took a booking as Kachunga threatened to break clear for Town.

Town had been under the cosh for most of the half but they again showed their fitness by finishing strongly, although Oniangue hooked wide from inside the area in the 89th minute as Wolves threw men forward ahead of five minutes of stoppage time.

