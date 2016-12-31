Huddersfield Town 1 Blackburn Rovers 1: Nahki Wells salvages point for Championship high-fliers

STRIKER Nahki Wells rescued a point which took Huddersfield above rivals Leeds into fourth place by curling home a free-kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time at the John Smith's Stadium.

Danny Graham's seventh goal in his last eight games ended Town's bid to make it five successive league wins for the first time since 1999 - his 81st-minute headed goal looked to have sunk the hosts.

But Wells eventually ensured Town's dominance of possession finally reaped some reward for David Wagner's side.

First-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward returned from illness in place of Joel Coleman, Dean Whitehead came in for injured holding midfield player Jonathan Hogg and Chris Lowe returned at left-back for knee victim Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

Blackburn kicked off but Town immediately took possession and Jason Steele went full length to keep out an overhead kick from Kasey Palmer.

Town dominated possession but captain Whitehead went in the book for a late lunge on Craig Conway.

Wells saw a flick header saved and then fired over after some desperate defending which resulted in Rajiv Van La Parra taking a knock.

Rovers finally threatened when Sam Gallagher burst down the right channel and his low cross-shot eluded the sliding Danny Graham.

Town responded with Michael Hefele's clever pass allowing Tommy Smith to produced a low cross which Wells met with a first-time shot only to see Steele somehow smother the ball.

Rovers continued to sit back but Town could not break through before the interval.

Neither side made a change at the break.

With little happening, however, Town brought on Jack Payne and Harry Bunn for Palmer and Van La Parra in the 59th minute.

Elliott Bennett replaced the hobbling Corry Evans for Blackburn, who continued to frustrate the hosts with two solid banks of four and some stalling tactics.

They then struck a sucker-blow when town could only clear a free-kick from the left out wide and Liam Feeney's cross was met by a powerful downward header from Graham.

Town responded and Bunn saw a fierce, swerving shot parried for a corner and had another effort blocked.

Mark Hudson replaced Whitehead for Town and West brown came on for goal hero Graham ahead of five minutes of stoppage time.

Then after Jack Payne had been tripped on the edge of the area inside the D, Wells stepped up and colly curled the free-kick over the five-man wall into the net to grab a point.