Huddersfield Town 1 Fulham 4: Cottagers break loose in first half to pile pressure on Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN were given a dose of their own medicine as Fulham took control via their high-pressing game.

Despite falling behind early on, the Cottagers took full control in a game that offers Town the chance to book a place in the play-offs with all three points.

David Wagner’s men enjoyed the dream start, going ahead inside four mnutes via a well taken penalty by Chris Lowe.

The German left back had been nudged to the floor by Floyd Ayite after latching on to a clever header by Rajiv van La Parra.

Fulham levelled in the 17th minute, Scott Malone being afforded far too much space down the Town right flank and he fired in from an acute angle.

A second goal for the visitors followed two minutes later, Jonathan Hogg tripping Ayite in the area and Tom Cairney doing the rest from the spot.

Huddersfield’s afternoon took another turn for the worse nine minutes before half-time, another swift break by the Londoners ending with Sessegnon’s shot being blocked and Stefan Johansen firing in the rebound.

Fulham’s fourth goal came in the 45th minute, Jonathan Hogg being caught in possession and Johansen did the rest.