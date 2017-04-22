Huddersfield Town 1 Fulham 4: Cottagers stop Terriers securing play-off spot with first-half blitz

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S hopes of guaranteeing a play-off place with three games remaining were shattered by a rampant Fulham.

The Londoners took their tally of goals against the Yorkshire club to nine this season after destroying the hosts in the first half.

Town simply had no answer to the pressing game of the visitors, who underlined why they are considered to be the form team going into the play-offs.

Despite falling behind to an early Chris Lowe penalty, Fulham contemptuously swept aside David Wagner’s men.

Huddersfield must now hope to avoid a side who also triumphed 5-0 at Craven Cottage in the previous meeting when the play-offs get under way.

The hosts had enjoyed the dream start, going ahead inside four mnutes via a well taken penalty by Chris Lowe.

The German left back had been nudged to the floor by Floyd Ayite after latching on to a clever header by Rajiv van La Parra.

Fulham levelled in the 17th minute, Scott Malone being afforded far too much space down the Town right flank and he fired in from an acute angle.

A second goal for the visitors followed two minutes later, Jonathan Hogg tripping Ayite in the area and Tom Cairney doing the rest from the spot.

Huddersfield’s afternoon took another turn for the worse nine minutes before half-time, another swift break by the Londoners ending with Sessegnon’s shot being blocked and Stefan Johansen firing in the rebound.

Fulham’s fourth goal came in the 45th minute, Jonathan Hogg being caught in possession and Johansen did the rest.

With the contest over, the second half was something of a non-event. Collin Quaner was denied by Marcus Bettinelli as Danny ward did the same to Sessegnon but there was little of note to keep the interest of the 21,023 crowd, who spent most of the closing stages following the scores from elsewhere.