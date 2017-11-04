Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Have your say

Huddersfield Town host West Bromwich Albion today in the Premier League.

David Wagner's Terriers were looking to make it back-to-back home wins after beating Manchester United the last time they played at the John Smith's Stadium.

Team sheets

There was no Philip Billing (ankle), Jon Stanković (knee), Michael Hefele (Achilles) or Kasey Palmer (hamstring) for Town.

Both sides had a couple of early corners, but no clear chances.

Aaron Mooy started well for Town, putting in a teasing cross, while Rajiv van La Parra fired over from outside the box.

Huddersfield showed some promising breaks, but Albion are no rookies in the Premier League, showing some cynical moments to halt Town's progress with niggling fouls.

A swift free-kick from Aaron Mooy set van La Parra free, and he curled the ball in from long-range to give Town a deserved half-time lead.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Malone, Hogg, Kachunga, Mooy, Van La Parra, Depoitre, Ince, Zanka, Schindler, Haderdjonaj. Substitutes: Green, Smith, Cranie, Lowe, Williams, Quaner, Mounie.

West Brom: Foster, Nyom, Gibbs, Robson-Kanu, Evans, Livermore, Barry, Rodriguez, Krychowiak, Hegazi. Substitutes: Myhill, Yacob, Rondon, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Chadli.