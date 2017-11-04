Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra fires 10-man Terriers to victory

Have your say

A stunning strike from Rajiv van La Parra gave Huddersfield Town victory against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

David Wagner's Terriers made it back-to-back home wins after beating Manchester United the last time they played at the John Smith's Stadium.

Team sheets

There was no Philip Billing (ankle), Jon Stanković (knee), Michael Hefele (Achilles) or Kasey Palmer (hamstring) for Town.

Both sides had a couple of early corners, but no clear chances.

Aaron Mooy started well for Town, putting in a teasing cross, while Rajiv van La Parra fired over from outside the box.

Huddersfield showed some promising breaks, but Albion are no rookies in the Premier League, showing some cynical moments to halt Town's progress with niggling fouls.

A swift free-kick from Mooy set van La Parra free, and he curled the ball in from long-range to give Town a deserved half-time lead.

But the hosts were forced to play the last half hour with 10 men after Christopher Schindler was shown a second yellow card for a late tackle.

Wagner responded by beefing up his midfield, replacing Elias Kachunga and van La Parra with Martin Cranie and Danny Williams.

Albion piled on the pressure in the closing stages, but Town were resolute in defence.

Jonas Lossl twice coming up with fantastic saves, in six minutes of stoppage time, to keep out the visitors. The second a flying save to divert Matt Phillips's shot away for a corner.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Malone, Hogg, Kachunga, Mooy, Van La Parra, Depoitre, Ince, Zanka, Schindler, Haderdjonaj. Substitutes: Green, Smith, Cranie, Lowe, Williams, Quaner, Mounie.

West Brom: Foster, Nyom, Gibbs, Robson-Kanu, Evans, Livermore, Barry, Rodriguez, Krychowiak, Hegazi. Substitutes: Myhill, Yacob, Rondon, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Chadli.