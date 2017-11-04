Huddersfield Town 1 West Bromwich Albion 0: How the players rated

Have your say

How did Huddersfield Town's players perform against West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith's Stadium?

Huddersfield Town

Jonas Lossl 7: Had little to do in opening 45 minutes. Took a nasty fall, when Matty Phillips slipped and caught him off balance. But twice pulled off crucial saves in stoppage time to earn his side victory.

Florent Haderdjonaj 7: Replaced Tommy Smith at right-back, for his Premier League debut. Impressed and looks a really good player.

Mathias Zanka 7: Solid game, up against the experienced Jay Rodriguez and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Christopher Schindler 7: Unlucky to be booked for a clash with Hal Robson-Kanu. Seemed a 50-50 moment. Excellent recovering tackle, to deny Jay Rodriguez when clear on goal in first half. Sent off for second yellow card.

Scott Malone 7: Left-back had a great battle with Baggies right-back Allan Nyon all afternoon. Deserved standing ovation when replaced late on.

Jonathan Hogg 6: The rock in Huddersfield's midfield, which allowed others to push forward.

Elias Kachunga 5: Had a quite first half. Replaced in second half by Martin Cranie.

Aaron Mooy 7: Quick-thinking saw free-kick taken early, which resulted in goal for Town just before half-time. His experience key when Town had to play with 10 men.

Rajiv Van La Parra 7: Had a penalty call rejected in first half after clash with Kieran Gibbs. Netted a stunning goal from 30 yards. Subbed for Danny Williams.

Tom Ince 6: Had Town's best chance in opening 45 minutes, but blasted over under pressure from Baggies defenders.

Laurent Depoitre 6: The big striker battled away all afternoon as Town's lone forward. Won his share of headers, and was a focal point up front.

Substitutes:

Danny Williams (62 for van La Parra) 6

Martin Cranie (62 for Kachunga) 6

Chris Lowe (78 for Malone) 6

Unused Substitutes: Green, Smith, Quaner, Mounie.