Huddersfield Town 2 Ipswich Town 0: Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown scores as Town cruise to victory

CHELSEA loanee striker Izzy Brown netted his first goal for Huddersfield Town as they maintained their place in the Championship's top six.

Brown, who had featured for Rotherham up to Christmas, struck just before the break in his third outing for the Terriers and central defender Christopher Schindler scored his first goal at the John Smith's Stadium soon after the interval.

It was a comfortable win for David Wagner's side against Mick McCarthy's visitors.

Huddersfield suffered a pre-match blow when play-maker Aaron Mooy was ruled out with a back problem but Jonathan Hogg returned from injury as did Rajiv Van La Parra in place of the suspended Jack Payne.

New £500,000 signing from Union Berlin, 6ft 3in striker Collin Quaner, failed to get international clearance in time and looks set to make his bow in the FA Cup fourth round tie at Rochdale next week.

Ipswich, bidding to overcome the disappointment of FA Cup defeat at non-league Lincoln, continued with Paul Digby as part of a three-man defence after Adam Webster was ruled out for the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage.

They relied on Freddie Sears and Tom Lawrence up front and former MK Dons player Jordan Spence was given a wing-back role.

Brown played behind Town striker Nahki Wells but it was a quiet opening from both sides although the hosts dominated possession.

It came to life when Dean Gerken tipped over a close-range header from Elias Kachunga following a deep cross from Tommy Smith.

Van La Parra also saw a shot blocked by Luke Chambers as Huddersfield raised the tempo.

Wells was also blocked on the edge of the six-yard area following a low cross from Brown.

Ipswich finally responded when Sears fired over after a crossfield pass from Kevin Bru.

Another header from Kachunga was held by Gerken at the foot of his post but Huddersfield took the lead in the 41st minute.

Chris Lowe fed Brown just inside the Ipswich half and the loanee spun off Bru and bore down towards goal before striking the ball inside Gerken's left-hand post from just outside the area.

Jonathan Douglas replaced Andre Dozzell at the start of the second half.

Bru picked up the first booking for pulling back Brown and though Ipswich initially cleared the free-kick, Town wrested back possession and struck again.

A clever pass from Van La Parra enabled Philip billing to let fly and though Gerken beat away the shot, Schindler fired the ball into the roof of the net to make it 2-0 in the 57th minute.

Jordan Spence broke down the channel for Ipswich but fired wide of the far post as the visitors attempted to hit back.

Kachunga could have settled the game but bundled the ball wide from Van La Parra's cross.

Ipswich introduced strikers Kieffer Moore and Brett Pitman in a bid to salvage the game.

Brown was rested as Joe Lolley entered the fray.

Christophe Berra escaped with a booking as Wells threatened to break down the middle and Lawrence went into the book for dissent in the closing stages.

