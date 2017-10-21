Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Historic win for Terriers

HISTORY was made on an afternoon when the only miserable aspect for Huddersfield Town was the weather as Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United were deservedly humbled.

Not since 1952 had the Terriers got the better of the Red Devils before today but that record was smashed courtesy of goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre.

For a team that came into the game not having scored in more than 400 minutes, toppling a United side who were unbeaten was nothing short of remarkable.

It was also the perfect response to what had been a hugely disappointing defeat in their last outing at Swansea City.

Town’s opener on 28 minutes was created and scored by Mooy, albeit with a little help from Tom Ince.

A heavy touch from Juan Mata was seized upon by the Australia, who quickly dispossessed the United man in the centre circle before racing forward.

As the visitors frantically tried to get back, the ball was rolled to ince who stepped inside Victor Lindelof before firing a shot that David De Gea blocked.

Mooy reacted quickest to claim possession and fire into the net.

Huddersfield doubled their advantage five minutes later, a punt forward from Jonas Lossl releasing Depoitre.

As De Gea raced from his goal, the Terriers striker skipped past the goalkeeper before rolling the ball into an empty net.

The Red Devils pulled a goal back 14 minutes from time through Marcus Rahsford, who drifted away from Mathias Jorgensen to meet a Romelu Lukaku cross with a firm header.

Talking point

Like the proverbial London buses, Huddersfield Town waited what felt like an age for a goal and two came along almost at once.

A mammoth 434 minutes of league and Cup football had elapsed since the Terriers had last breached an opposition defence when Aaron Mooy curled in the opener against Jose Mourinho’s men.

Laurent Depoitre then added a second just five minutes later to underline the value in Huddersfield getting the ball forward faster than had been the case for much of that scoreless run.

Both goals came via quick breakaways that United simply had no answer to. At a swipe, this quick-fire double swept away the anxiety and worry that had accompanied that long run without a goal.