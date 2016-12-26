Search

Huddersfield Town 2 Nottingham Forest 1: The story of the game from the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest

0
Have your say

High-flying Huddersfield Town overcame Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day.

Recap the story of the match and let us know your thoughts on the Town performance by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page