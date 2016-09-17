Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: Brilliant, fantastic is Wagner’s verdict

Huddersfield Town march on as Championship leaders after an impressive home win over QPR.

Goals from Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga gave David Wagner’s side all three points, with Idrissa Sylla netting a late consolation.

Town made two changes from the side which lost at Brighton in midweek, in came Nahki Wells and Kasey Palmer for Harry Bunn and Jack Payne.

Rangers included former Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies in their starting XI, with another familiar face, Joel Lynch, named as a substitute.

Kasey Palmer was pulling the strings for Town in midfield, playing some delightful passes to open up the visitors.

But it was the 19-year-old’s goal which gave Town the lead on 13 minutes, the on-loan Chelsea midfielder breaking into the box to stab the ball beyond a helpless Smithies.

Town had dominated the opening half hour and Rangers were struggling to see much of the ball.

When Tjaronn Chery did manage an effort from 25 yards, it was a comfortable save from Danny Ward in the home goal.

Wells came close to adding a second before half-time, but his header - again, Palmer was the architect with the cross - was tipped over by Smithies, although the offside flag had been raised.

When Rangers did get a promising free-kick - Mark Hudson booked for a challenge on Olamide Shopido - Chery’s cross evaded everyone and bounced to safety.

Elias Kachunga had the ball in the net, but was offside, after more creative footwork from the eye-catching Palmer.

Town were pushing for a second, and it seemed only a matter of time.

And it eventually came in the 62nd minute,Tommy Smith’s far-post cross headed in by Kachunga.

Coasting at 2-0, Rangers pulled a goal back when substitute Idrissa Sylla headed home at the far post.

Town boss Wagner said: “It was a huge result with a performance which was brilliant, fantastic - I don’t have enough English words to say how happy I was.

“To bounce back with the right result and a good performance was exactly what I wanted.

“We were very strong in defence, we always looked greedy and hungry, we were dangerous attacking, we scored two good goals and we created further opportunities. We totally deserved this result.”

Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Hogg, Kachunga, Mooy, Lowe, Van la Parra, Wells, Schindler, Palmer

Subs: Coleman, Whitehead, Scannell, Bunn, Cranie, Payne, Hefele

QPR: Smithies, Bidwell, Hall, Onuoha, Cousins, Washington, Chery, Henry, Luongo, Caulker, Shodipo

Subs: Ingram, Lynch, Borysiuk, Wszolek, Polter, El Khayati, Sylla