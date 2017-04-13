Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner relieved Borussia Dortmund escaped serious harm in terror attack

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has spoken of his relief that the terror attack on former club Borussia Dortmund earlier this week did not have more serious repercussions.

The German club were rocked by three explosions that went off as the team bus made its way to Tuesday night’s Champions League tie against Monaco.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner

Marc Bartra emerged with a bad injury after the bomb attack sent shrapnel into the bus but, otherwise, the Dortmund players escaped the blasts.

Wagner, reserve team coach at German giants under Jurgen Klopp before moving to Huddersfield in 2015, said today: “It was a very poor moment for all of us. After we have had more information, we can feel very lucky that more did not happen.

“What happened was unbelievable enough. I know a lot of the people who were on this bus personally and, unfortunately, this is a big theme at the minute in our football business.

“I texted a few people from Dortmund I know and I am happy they are as okay as you can be after such an experience.

Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wears a t-shirt 'A lot of strength - we are with you" for his teammate Marc Bartra who was injured in the explosion

“It shows us again how irrelevant all the things are that we are doing, in terms of when you see what can happen in this crazy world at times.

“We have to go forward very quck and live with what happened. All my thoughts are with those in Dortmund and I am glad they are able to go forward.”

Tuesday’s scheduled game was postponed 24 hours and a shocked looking Dortmund lost 3-2 in the quarter-final first leg tie.