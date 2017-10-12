Huddersfield Town happy to play waiting game over record signing Mounie

RECORD SIGNING Steve Mounie will not be rushed back into action for Huddersfield Town this weekend, according to head coach David Wagner.

The £11.5 summer arrival has not featured since the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on September 11 due to a persistent heel problem.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner. Picture: Tony Johnson.

He did, though, return to training earlier this week and is in contention to be in the squad to face Swansea City on Saturday.

“Steve has a problem in his heel and, unfortunately, it took longer than we expected and he got a setback against West Ham,” said Town boss Wagner.

“Now we want to make sure that we don’t rush him. We are happy that he is back in training. He has had a lot of minutes this week.”

Asked if he could be named in the squad, Wagner replied: “Yes, an outside chance.”

Definitely back in the reckoning is Danny Williams, fit again after missing three games with a broken bone in his foot.

Collin Quaner, however, is out for at least another week, while Michael Hefele is facing a further six weeks on the sidelines through a troublesome Achilles problem.

Wagner added: “We decided after consulting the specialist that we should try without surgery (to solve the problem) but he will be out (for six weeks). We will see how it progresses.

“At the moment, he is in Germany. He will fly over to visit our medical department. The department was in Germany with him for two days last week.”