Huddersfield Town have reached ‘match point’, says Wagner

AHEAD of what he has labelled “a match-point game” due to Huddersfield Town being able to clinch a play-off place with victory, head coach David Wagner says the Yorkshire club finishing in the top six would represent “an unbelievable achievement”.

The Terriers host Fulham tomorrow in a fixture that has potentially huge ramifications for all three White Rose clubs chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Huddersfield lead the way among that trio, sitting fourth on 78 points – three ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and five in front of seventh-placed Leeds United.

Fulham are five points behind Town, meaning victory at the John Smith’s Stadium would open up an unassailable gap between the two clubs and guarantee Wagner’s men a play-off place.

“This is our match-point game to secure, for sure, our play-off spot,” said the German head coach, whose side have a game in hand on all their rivals.

“It is the first time this season that we can finish a match and have something in our hand. That makes it very exciting.”

Asked what a top-six finish would mean to a club who last played in the top flight 45 years ago, Wagner replied: “In terms of the size and the budget, I think everyone knows the type of club we are.

“I don’t like to speak about it before we secure it, but, so far, with our 78 points and four games to play, fourth in the table is an unbelievable achievement.

“Usually, this is not possible. But the players deserve to be in this position and fighting for a play-off spot.

“We want to make it secure as quickly as possible. We have this match-point game to do that.”

Fulham will arrive at the John Smith’s buoyed by a run of four wins from five outings this month.

This well-timed dart for the finishing line has piled the pressure on Leeds and Wednesday, the two clubs who for several weeks had looked the most vulnerable among the top six to a late run from a rival.

Leeds, for now, are the club set to miss out and Garry Monk’s side could do with a big favour from their neighbours tomorrow.

There is also an argument to be made suggesting Reading and the Owls would be better served by Fulham missing out. Not only are Slavisa Jokanovic’s side the top scorers in the Championship this term, but they are capable of destroying an opponent with their vast armoury of attacking talent.

Huddersfield know all about that, having crashed to a 5-0 thrashing at Craven Cottage in October.

“Fulham is a tough opponent,” added Wagner about the team responsible for his heaviest defeat in English football.

“I am not the biggest stats freak, but even I am aware they have the most goals and create the most chances.

“They are the strongest offensive team in the division. They have speed, have good ball possession and are strong on the counter. But they also have areas where I feel we can help them.

“We are looking to use our match point at home. To do that, we have to make it very uncomfortable for Fulham. They must not be allowed to have an enjoyable game.”

Pressed on whether exacting revenge would be a big incentive for his players tomorrow, Wagner replied: “I don’t think the players need any extra motivation. The motivation is that we can make the final step to secure a play-off spot.

“Of course, we are aware what happened in the first game and we would like to correct that. But, for us, the situation is about winning this game to achieve something.

“We do have the chance to correct the first game against Fulham. But we will have to bring our best game and I am totally sure the supporters will be behind us to create a match-point atmosphere.

“I have had a few bad days here, mainly last season.

“But, as a manager, you have to accept bad days. It is part of the game.

“After every cloudy day, the sun will come. The important thing is you have to trust and believe in what you are doing. This was a day that I had to accept, not a nice one in my time here at Huddersfield.”

Isaiah Brown returns to the squad after a month-long absence through a knee injury, but Kasey Palmer, out since early February with hamstring trouble, has been ruled out for the season after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation with parent club Chelsea.

“Kasey being out for the season is a big disappointment,” added Wagner, who revealed the club are still conducting interviews to find a replacement for head of football operations, Stuart Webber, following his recent switch to Norwich City.

“I have spoken with him on the phone and said, ‘Leave it behind you and look forward to prepare yourself as well as possible for pre-season, as at the end of your career in 15 years you will not care about missing four months now’.”