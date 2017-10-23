Huddersfield Town launch recruitment drive for new head of football ops

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S search for a new head of football operations at the Premier League club is under way following David Moss’s departure after just four months in the role.

The 48-year-old arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium from Celtic during the summer and was heavily involved with the club’s recruitment following promotion.

Insiders at Huddersfield insist there has been no fall-out, the decision to part instead being taken mutually between Moss and the club after it was decided the set-up was not working.

Moss followed Stuart Webber and Ross Wilson, who are now at Norwich and Southampton respectively, into the job.

A Town statement read: “The club will now begin the search for a new head of football operations.”