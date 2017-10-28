Huddersfield Town player ratings: How the Terriers performed under intolerable pressure from Liverpool

Huddersfield Town were unable to back up their giant-killing against Manchester United as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Chief football writer RIchard Sutcliffe was at Anfield to watch the encounter and analysed the performances from the Terriers squad.

Jonas Lossl saved a penalty before half time (Photo; PA)

Lossl 7: Fine penalty save low to his left to keep out a firmly driven effort from Salah four minutes before half-time. Left badly exposed for Sturridge’s goal and could do little to keep the ball out. Stunning finger-tip save denied Salah just after the hour.

Smith 5: The Terriers captain was rightly penalised for tugging Firmino’s shirt for the penalty award. Inadvertently diverted a Moreno pass into Sturridge’s path for opener. Booked. Substituted.

Jorgensen 7: One vital interception in the first half denied Firmino a great chance after Salah had got clear on the Reds’ right flank. Town’s standout performer, especially in the second half onslaught.

Schindler 6: In a defence that came under almost intolerable pressure in the second half, the German stuck to his task admirably.

Lowe 6: Caught out early by Salah’s pace but refused to be bowed. Sometimes, though, his passing was rushed and that saw possession gifted back to the Reds. Needed treatment for a cut to his face during the first half.

Hogg 6: Typically busy in the centre of midfield, his reading of the game helping snuff out several home attacks. Overpowered after half-time amid a relentless wave of Reds attacks.

Williams 6: Fortunate to escape a booking for a reckless slide tackle on Milner that saw referee Friend play advantage and then only issue a warning once play had stopped. Worked hard before being substituted.

Ince 6: Little chance to shine going forward against his former club, though he did curl a free-kick over in the final quarter. Worked hard in defence throughout, tracking back at every opportunity.

Mooy 6: As with the Manchester United game, when the opposition the ball he dropped in to make it a three-man midfield barrier in front of the defence. Caught napping for Liverpool’s second goal when he lost Firmino at a corner.

Van la Parra 6: Worked hard to get back and ensure Town had a solid set-up when the Reds had possession before injury forced him out of the action. Substituted.

Depoitre 6: Isolated for long periods, such was the home side’s territorial dominance. Stuck doggedly to his task but even if he won the ball in, say, an aerial challenge there was no-one close enough to capitalise.

Substitutes

Kachunga (for van La Parra 34) 6: Worked hard but little chance to shine on the ball due to most of his work being done deep in Huddersfield territory.

Hadergjonaj (for Smith 69) 5: Emre Can caused him a few problems.

Mounie (for Williams 69) 5: His introduction from the bench saw the record signing join Depoitre up front but most of the play was at the other end of the pitch.