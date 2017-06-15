Huddersfield Town poised to smash club transfer record in Aaron Mooy pursuit

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are reportedly close completing a club record £10million deal for Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The Australian is regarded as Town's number one transfer target following promotion and Town, according to national reports, have agreed an £8million fee plus an additional £2million in add-ons with Manchester City.

The deal would smash Huddersfield's transfer record, which currently stands at £1.8m when the club signed Christopher Schindler last summer.

Mooy was a central figure in Town's promotion campaign and is the subject of rival interest from Brighton, who are also keen to land him ahead of their maiden foray in the Premier League.