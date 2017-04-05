Huddersfield Town ratings: Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and Nahki Wells shine in thrilling Terriers victory

Huddersfield Town all but secured their place in the Championship play-offs with a 3-0 win over Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium

The match saw Jonathan Hogg return to the starting line up just 19 days after fearing his career was over. Ed White rates the Town players.

Danny Ward - fumbled a couple of Norwich attacks and could have been penalised if Cameron Jerome hadn't been off-side 6

Tommy Smith - Dangerous going forward, solid at the back. A consistent performer 7

Christopher Schindler - Another solid display wrestling with Jerome - 7

Michael Hefele - Keen to get the ball and pass it around although that caused a couple of hairy moments. On form otherwise. Booked 7

Chris Lowe - Gave a good account of himself but Norwich didn't really threaten him. 6

Jonathan Hogg - Remarkable recovery from injury. Huddersfield will be delighted to have him around for the play-offs. A key cog in how David Wagner's team work. 8

Philip Billing - Broke up play and was a big presence going forward too. A couple of misplaced passes but on the whole, dominant. 7

Elias Kachunga - A clinical finish and enthusiastic down the flank. Continues to be one of the finds of the season - 9

Aaron Mooy - An artist in midfield. Opened Norwich up throughout and grabbed a deserved goal. Brought the best out of the pacey players around him - 9

Rajiv Van la Parra - Peripheral at times in the first half and not as dangerous as Kachunga. Still performed admirably enough, though, and produced a couple of crosses of real quality - 7

Nakhi Wells - When on form, he's a top player. Too quick for the Norwich back four, smashed home a goal and could have had two or three - 9

Subs: Mark Hudson 6, Holmes-Dennis 6, Lolley 6