Huddersfield Town ratings: Defensive quartet impress as Terriers show their steel against Southampton

Huddersfield Town moved back to the top of the Premier League following a goalless draw against Southampton at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Yorkshire Post's chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe was at the John Smith's Stadium and judged the Terriers performances.

Lossl 7 - Largely, showed good handling when called upon to deal with crosses, though he did get away with a fumble at a corner. Vital late save from Nathan Redmond.

Smith 7 - Up against the lively Redmond but coped well, apart from the early chance that the Saints man fired narrowly wide. Vital clearance off the line in stoppage time preserved a point.

Zanka 7 - Another solid display at the heart of the defence for someone who also poses a threat when Town have a set-piece.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0 Southampton 0: Terriers return to top of Premier League despite Saints stalemate

Schindler 8 - One false step in the first half saw the German beaten to the ball on halfway but, otherwise, he was again a rock at the back for the hosts.

Lowe 8 - Pulled off a crucial last ditch tackle as Steven Davis shaped to shoot and then followed that by blocking a cross from the same Saints man as he looked to pick out the unmarked Manolo Gabbiadini.

Mooy 7- His usually reliable passing radar may have gone awry at times but the number of tackles the Australian pulled off deep in Town territory was crucial in frustrating Saints.

Billing 7- Typically forceful tackle left Oriol Romeu in a heap and referee rightly waving play on may have upset Southampton but it underlined how important the midfielder’s strength and power is to Town. Substituted.

Kachunga 7- Denied a first Premier League goal by, first, a brilliant block from Maya Yoshida and then a save from Fraser Forster moments after the Saints goalkeeper had palmed the ball straight to last season’s top scorer. Substituted.

Ince 6 - Is not as effective when played as a number ‘10’ rather than in one of the wide attacking roles in 4-2-3-1. His switch just before the half hour led to a sublime curled cross that Mounie should have really capitalised on.

Van la Parra 6 - Carried a decent threat out wide, in particular with a cross that picked out Kachunga on 19 minutes that almost led to a goal. Substituted.

Mounie 7 - Came within a whisker of reaching an inviting left wing cross midway through the first half as goalkeeper Fraser Forster got his feet to the ball. His physical prowess was tough for Saints to handle.

Substitutes

Palmer (for van La Parra 56) 7 - Wonderful piece of skill that saw the loanee chest the ball down under pressure from Davis before gliding away from the Saints man showed what he has to offer at this level.

Williams (for Billing 61) 7 - Neat and tidy on the ball and had a chance from a corner but headed over.

Quaner (for Kachunga 88) 6 - Not long enough to make impact.