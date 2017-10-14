Huddersfield Town ratings: Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to blame as defensive errors cost Terriers at Swansea

Huddersfield Town failed to score for the fourth time in five matches as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Swansea City.

Chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe was at the Liberty Stadium and marked each of the Huddersfield squad.

Lossl 4 - Clattered by Leroy Fer in the first minute but that was no excuse for the dreadful blunder that gifted the Swans the opening goal. He did deny Tammy Abraham early on but Town cannot afford such mistakes.

Smith 6 - The only defender to emerge with any credit from a poor day at the back for Town. Defended well and always tried to get forward in support of the attack. Booked.

Jorgensen 5 - Awful mistake handed Abraham his early chance but Lossl spared his fellow countryman’s blushes with a save. Booked.

Tom Ince dances through a tackle

Schindler 5 - Fortunate to avoid booking after early late challenge only to then go in book on 25 minutes for lunge at Fer after losing control of the ball. Vital tackle on Narsingh saved blushes of Hogg after an awful miscued pass.

Malone 4 - First Premier League start and struggled. Almost let Swansea in early on when he allowed Fer to steal possession when trying to shepherd the ball out of play and fortunate not to give a penalty away when he tripped Naughton in the second half. Substituted.

Billing 5 - A target for Swansea in the summer, the Denmark Under-21s international showed some neat touches in midfield but, at times, was far too sloppy. Substituted after going down in pain despite no Swansea player within touching distance.

Hogg 5 - In the first half, he assumed the role usually filled by Aaron Mooy as the man who offers an ‘out’ ball to any team-mate under pressure when in possession. Booked and replaced at the interval.

Swansea City's Kyle Naughton lands on his head after clashing with Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra

Kachunga 6 - Early on, he offered more threat than had been the case in recent weeks and had a shot saved at the near post by Fabianski. After that, though, he faded and wasted a good opening when played clear down the left in the final quarter.

Ince 6 - Poor miss from six yards out on the half-volley after being picked out by floated cross from the left flank. Was left fuming when no penalty given after he tumbled under pressure from Martin Olsson.

Van la Parra 6 - Caused trouble for the Swans with his skills out wide and created a great chance for Ince that was wastefully squandered. Clipped the bar late on with a deflected shot. Booked.

Depoitre 5 - Battled hard but, again, forced to survive on scraps. He should, though, have gambled and set off earlier to reach a Tommy Smith cross late on.

Substitutes

Mooy (for Hogg 46) 5 - Inadvertently played a part in Swansea’s second with a slide tackle on Narsingh that released Ayew.

Williams (for Billing 59) 5 - Never bid but failed to make much of an impact to a team already two goals down.

Lowe (for Malone 81) - Little chance to make much of an impact.