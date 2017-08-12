Huddersfield Town ratings: Steve Mounie shines on memorable Premier League debut for Terriers

Record signing Steve Mounie had a debut to remember as he scored twice to fire Huddersfield Town to a dream start in the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace 3-0.

Mounie scored his first two minutes after Joel Ward's own goal had given the Terriers the lead before settling the tie late on. Here's how the Huddersfield team rated on their Premier League debut.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7: Stunning one-handed save kept out a Christian Benteke header that seemed destined for the net. Showed confidence in coming for crosses and his distribution was good, especially when Town looking to break.

Smith 7: Constant attacking threat down the right flank and also pulled off vital last ditch tackle on Wilfried Zaha just before interval. Booked.

Zanka 8: Kept the ball alive in build-up to first goal with header that Joel ward turned into his own net. Got through plenty of defensive work and put his foot through the ball when required..

Schindler 7: Flick on for first goal was key, as was the way he stood up to Palace during their spell on top in the second half.

Lowe 7: A key performer last term, he immediately looked comfortable in the top flight. Wonderful tackle on Zaha in the second half prevented the Palace striker being through on goal.

Mooy 8: Key role in both goals capped an impressive debut in the Premier League for the £8m summer signing.

Billing 8: Got the nod ahead of Danny Williams and fully justified his manager’s faith. Neat and tidy on the ball and also willing to try his luck from distance.

Kachunga 7: His willingness to run and run in the Town cause meant Palace’s defence on his side of the field never got a moment’s rest, especially in the first half.

Palmer 7: Busy performance and always looking to spread the play and bring the flanks into play. Booked and substituted as he tired.

Ince 7: Had a great chance to score early on but fired straight at Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Worked hard throughout.

Mounie 9: Bullet header and cool finish brought a debut double for the club’s record £11.5m signing. Tireless running as lone frontman, as proved when he chased 45 yards back into his own half and was booked for hauling down Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Could have had hat-trick but for last gasp challenge from Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Substitutes

Williams (for Smith, 57) 7: Slotted in at right back, an unenviable task as Wilfried Zaha posed a threat throughout. But the summer arrival from Reading coped admirably.

Collin Quaner (for Palmer 71) 6: Laid on pass for Mounie’s second goal.

Van la Parra (for Mounie 85) 6: No time to influence