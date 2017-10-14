Huddersfield Town reaction: “A lot of unlucky situations” rues David Wagner

Paul Clement praised his Swansea side’s attacking endeavour as they finally got off the mark at home.

Tammy Abraham’s double gave Swansea a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield and their first Premier League points at the Liberty Stadium following three opening defeats.

Abraham punished goalkeeper Jonas Lossl’s error close to half-time before adding a tap-in three minutes after the break.

“From the first whistle we were positive about our approach, with the pressurising high up the field,” head coach Clement said.

“I was also pleased with our attacking intent from the word go, getting the ball into space behind the defence.

“We had willing runners attacking space, and obviously the goal before half-time was a mistake.

“But I’d argue we practised that situation, we persevered with pressing high and forced the error, and there was a good ball to find Tammy.”

Swansea had failed to score in five of their previous seven league games, with the only victory coming in a 2-0 win at bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

But England Under-21 striker Abraham, on loan from Chelsea for the season, took Swansea out of the relegation zone with his brace.

“It’s another clean sheet, four out of eight now, but we also managed to find the attacking impetus we haven’t had in previous games,” Clement said.

“Maybe the shape change helped that to a degree, but I think the mentality to work hard for each other and have lots of energy on the field helped that.

“We know what Tammy can do, he’s got a good smell for where to be, for when the ball is up and around the penalty area.

“I was pleased with his overall game; it was his best performance where he improved with his back to goal.”

Huddersfield’s promising start in the top-flight is starting to fade as they have now gone six games without a victory.

But the outcome might have been different had Tom Ince won a penalty when he fell under Martin Olsson’s challenge with the game goalless.

“The penalty decision was 50-50 and there were a lot of unlucky situations,” Huddersfield boss David Wagner said.

“The first goal was a mistake, so obvious that we don’t even need to speak about it.

“Yes, we like to play out from the back in possession, but he (Lossl) didn’t make the right decision and we conceded a goal.

“It’s not a problem for me. My problem was in the first half when we didn’t show how good we can be in ball possession.”