Huddersfield Town reaction: Manchester United scalp is for the whole town - Wagner

David Wagner said Huddersfield Town’s momentous win over Manchester United was for the whole town.

United were beaten 2-1 at a raucous John Smith’s Stadium, with former Manchester City man Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre doubling the number of goals conceded by the Red Devils this season.

It left Terriers fans celebrating a result that last occurred 65 years ago - Halley’s Comet comes around only slightly less frequently.

Wagner, the Huddersfield boss who oversaw an unlikely promotion and is now making waves in the top tier, made no attempt to downplay the magnitude of the day to those who hold the club dear.

“I live in Huddersfield so I know a little bit, maybe not 100%, how huge this result is for this town, for the supporters, for the chairman, for the board, for everyone who supports this football club,” said the German.

“I am totally aware that this is a very special moment. A huge result for small Huddersfield Town. I am aware about it and happy about it and proud about it.

“For sure it is one of the top three moments I personally have as a manager of this club. This is a very, very proud moment. We all know how huge this win is for us, that we have beaten Manchester United.”