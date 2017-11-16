Huddersfield Town’s Cranie backed to fill gap left by suspended Schindler

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner has backed Martin Cranie to ensure the Yorkshire club cope with the weekend absence of Christopher Schindler through suspension.

The German defender, a revelation this term in the Premier League, misses the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday following his red card against West Bromwich Albion.

CONFIDENT: Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner.

Cranie’s last Premier League start came more than 11 years ago for Portsmouth against Manchester United but Wagner believes the defender is ready to partner Mathias ‘Zanka’s Jorgsensen at the heart of the defence.

The Town chief said: “He (Schindler) is a stand-out player who has shown unbelievable form but Martin Cranie showed he is capable in the Premier League and if nothing extraordinary happens he will start on Saturday.

“I trust him and he is very reliable. We will give him the help he needs to show his best form.”

Aaron Mooy is due to return from international duty tonight after helping Australia qualify for the World Cup finals. His fitness will be assessed before Wagner names a starting XI that may contain a few changes from the team that faced West Brom on November 4.

Among those hoping to remain in the side are full backs, Florent Hadergjonaj and Scott Malone, after impressing in the 1-0 win over the Baggies.

Asked if those displays meant the pair were certain starters against Eddie Howe’s Cherries, Wagner replied: “No, not necessarily.

“Our selection doesn’t depend on the result from the weekend before. Both full-backs have shown good performances. They have shown they are real competitors.

“We have two good options on the right side and the left. We like always to be at our best and so the energy levels have to be high so it makes sense to rotate the team.”

Kasey Palmer is not in the squad despite returning to action with the Under-23s earlier this week. He is being pencilled in for a possible return to the first team the following week after hamstring trouble.