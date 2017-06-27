Huddersfield Town set to secure big-money move for Montpellier’s Mounie

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are poised to wrap up the club record £11m signing of Montpellier striker Steve Mounie in the next 48 hours.

The Premier League newcomers are set to smash their transfer record for the second time in under a week to bring in the 22-year-old Benin international, following on from the capture of Porto’s Belgian striker Laurent Delpoitre, who signed on Friday night for a fee in the region of £3.5m.

According to reports in France, Montpellier chairman Laurent Nicollin confirmed that Mounie, who scored 14 goals for the Ligue 1 side last term, would join Town on a four-year deal, subject to a medical.

The Yorkshire Post understands talks were progressing last night with paperwork to be completed ahead of the highly-rated striker undergoing a medical and sealing his move to Huddersfield.

Mourie was also on the wanted list of Fulham and was linked with West Ham and West Brom.

The signing of Mourie – for a fee that would be more than three times higher than the record purchase of Delpoitre – would represent a further indication of the fact that Town are intent on making an impact in their maiden Premier League campaign.

Earlier this month, Town also agreed another eight-figure fee in principle to sign £10m midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has now finished his international obligations with Australia following their Confederations Cup exit.

The 26-year-old, now back in England, is expected to complete his switch to Huddersfield from parent club Manchester City early next month.

Leeds United are also plotting several continental transfer raids and have enquired about the prospect of signing Werder Bremen goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald.

The 27-year-old, who made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga last term, has one year left on his contract.

United, who brought in Polish winger Mateusz Klich from Dutch outfit FC Twente on a three-year deal last week, are also keen on Spanish attacking midfielder Samuel Saiz, who plays for Segunda Division outfit Huesca.

Eibar, Real Betis, Las Palmas and Alaves are also interested.

Meanwhile, Leeds have added to their Academy development squad by bringing in ex-Liverpool midfielder Madger Gomes on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, capped by his country at youth level, recently left Anfield.