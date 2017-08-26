Huddersfield Town sign Leeds United goalkeeper after extending unbeaten Premier League start

Huddersfield are close to signing experienced goalkeeper Rob Green from Leeds, Terriers boss David Wagner confirmed after their goalless draw against Southampton.

Wagner’s side extended their unbeaten Premier League start to three games on Saturday, thanks partly to a third straight clean sheet, and after the match the German announced personal terms had been agreed with Green.

“We’d like to sign Rob Green,” Wagner revealed after seeing his side follow up successive league wins with a deserved point against Southampton.

“We’ve agreed personal terms and we’ve spoken with Leeds as well.

“If he passes his medical, which hopefully he will do in the next 24 hours, then we can announce this signing.”

Green was Leeds’ number one keeper last season, but has yet to start a league game under new head coach Thomas Christiansen, who has so far favoured summer signing Felix Wiedwald.

Wagner, who added Denmark international Jonas Lossl to his squad - on loan from Mainz - in the summer following Danny Ward’s return to parent club Liverpool, justified the pending arrival of former England keeper Green.

“I think it makes total sense because, after Jonas Lossl, who has done an unbelievable job, we have very young goalkeepers with Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield and I wanted to add this experience to our goalkeeping group,” Wagner said.

Despite being held by the Saints in an entertaining stalemate at the John Smith’s Stadium, Wagner heads into the international break delighted with his side’s position.

Both sides had chances to snatch the points. Steve Mounie and Tom Ince went closest for the home side, while Town skipper Tommy Smith cleared Ryan Bertrand’s late header off the line.

When asked if he could have envisaged his side’s start to the season, the German added: “Everybody knows that I’m not a dreamer. I’m a worker.

“This group are workers as well. This is what they have shown today. If you dream, then you switch off and if you’re switched off in the Premier League you get punished and they were never switched off today.

“They’re real workers, fighters, real Terriers and they’ve shown this again.”