Huddersfield Town smash transfer record to recruit Porto striker Laurent Depoitre

HUDDERSFIELD Town have signed Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto for an undisclosed club-record fee, believed to be in the region of £3.5m.

The 28-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2019, with the club having the option of a further year’s extension.

The 6ft 3in forward becomes the Terriers’ first signing since securing promotion to the Premier League, with a purchase of Aaron Mooy expected to be announced soon.

A scorer at international level, Depoitre also has Champions League experience and is a winner of the Belgian Pro League and Super Cup.

Town head coach David Wagner said: "I am very happy that we have made Laurent our first signing of this summer window.

"He is a proper striker; one who has played for a very good Belgium side, featured in elite European competition and who has won domestic titles.

"It is great news that we have had the opportunity to sign a player of his quality and now we will focus on getting him back to the top form he showed only a season ago.

"He scores goals and is a real worker too, so he will fit the ‘Terriers identity’ very well. His attitude on the pitch is exactly what we need, plus he is a very good character off the field too."